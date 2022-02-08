Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Position in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 336,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.27% of Hibbett Sports worth $23,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HIBB. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 9,242 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 43,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 9,527 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Hibbett Sports alerts:

HIBB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Hibbett Sports from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.83.

In other Hibbett Sports news, Director Anthony F. Crudele purchased 1,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.25 per share, for a total transaction of $116,132.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 2,100 shares of company stock valued at $146,000. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ HIBB opened at $57.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $789.86 million, a P/E ratio of 5.28, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.91. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.58 and a fifty-two week high of $101.65.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $381.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.65 million. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 47.07% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Hibbett Sports’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.15%.

Hibbett Sports Profile

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.