Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,975 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 12,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.21% of NovoCure worth $24,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the 3rd quarter worth $3,137,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of NovoCure by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 17,231 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of NovoCure by 689.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 8,624 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of NovoCure by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,384,351 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $160,820,000 after purchasing an additional 114,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NovoCure by 3.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,230,466 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $142,743,000 after acquiring an additional 35,451 shares during the last quarter. 73.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NovoCure stock opened at $72.70 on Tuesday. NovoCure Limited has a 52-week low of $59.57 and a 52-week high of $232.76. The company has a quick ratio of 8.40, a current ratio of 8.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.44. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -269.26 and a beta of 0.89.

In other news, CEO Asaf Danziger purchased 4,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $102.44 per share, for a total transaction of $509,536.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of NovoCure from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of NovoCure from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NovoCure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NovoCure has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.71.

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

