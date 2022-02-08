Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 38,800 Shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 538,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.19% of Universal worth $26,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UVV. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Universal in the third quarter worth $232,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Universal in the second quarter worth $5,483,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Universal by 7.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,255,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,546,000 after purchasing an additional 88,966 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc bought a new position in shares of Universal during the third quarter valued at $3,942,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal during the third quarter valued at $1,697,000. 79.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised Universal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of NYSE UVV opened at $50.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.85. Universal Co. has a 52-week low of $46.24 and a 52-week high of $60.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 4.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%. Universal’s payout ratio is presently 78.79%.

Universal Corp. is a business-to-business agro-products supplier to consumer product manufacturers that sources and processes leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. The Tobacco Operations segment includes selecting, procuring, processing, packing, storing, shipping, and financing leaf tobacco for sale to, or for the account of, manufacturers of consumer tobacco products throughout the world.

