Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Chubb Limited’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CB)

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) – Research analysts at William Blair upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chubb in a report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.56 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.47. William Blair also issued estimates for Chubb’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.65 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $14.60 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.98 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $4.07 EPS.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.52. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 20.41%. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Chubb from $198.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Chubb in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Chubb in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.31.

Chubb stock opened at $205.00 on Monday. Chubb has a 12 month low of $155.07 and a 12 month high of $209.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.61%.

In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total transaction of $5,163,967.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total value of $3,000,228.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chubb by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,540,000 after buying an additional 37,838 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 7,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 5,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,414,000 after purchasing an additional 10,259 shares in the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

