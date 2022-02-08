Research Solutions (RSSS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect Research Solutions to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 million. Research Solutions had a negative return on equity of 12.83% and a negative net margin of 2.12%. On average, analysts expect Research Solutions to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ RSSS opened at $2.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $55.49 million, a PE ratio of -104.50 and a beta of 0.41. Research Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.87 and a twelve month high of $3.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.23.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Research Solutions stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) by 107.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,114 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.33% of Research Solutions worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 42.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RSSS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Research Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Research Solutions in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Research Solutions Company Profile

Research Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology. Its services include Platforms and Transactions. The Platform service offers annual licenses that allow customers to access and utilize certain premium features of cloud based software-as-a-service research intelligence platform.

