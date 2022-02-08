ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ResMed (NYSE:RMD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised ResMed from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $234.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Macquarie upgraded ResMed from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America upgraded ResMed from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $239.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ResMed from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ResMed from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, January 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $265.50.

Get ResMed alerts:

Shares of RMD stock opened at $237.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $34.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.30. ResMed has a fifty-two week low of $179.37 and a fifty-two week high of $301.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $263.18.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.05). ResMed had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 28.12%. The company had revenue of $894.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ResMed will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.32%.

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.58, for a total transaction of $651,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.75, for a total value of $2,174,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,025 shares of company stock worth $13,018,603 over the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RMD. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ResMed by 24,552.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,163 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,138 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

About ResMed

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.