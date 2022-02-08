Reviewing Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology (OTCMKTS:SHWK) and EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY)

Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology (OTCMKTS:SHWK) and EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology and EuroDry’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology N/A N/A N/A EuroDry 30.60% 41.95% 14.90%

17.4% of EuroDry shares are held by institutional investors. 20.5% of Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology has a beta of -1.57, indicating that its stock price is 257% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EuroDry has a beta of 0.27, indicating that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology and EuroDry’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A EuroDry $22.29 million 2.88 -$5.88 million $5.10 4.43

Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than EuroDry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology and EuroDry, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A EuroDry 0 0 2 0 3.00

EuroDry has a consensus price target of $36.50, indicating a potential upside of 61.50%. Given EuroDry’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe EuroDry is more favorable than Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology.

Summary

EuroDry beats Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology

Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, the company operated as an oceanographic service company that was involved in deep water search, survey, and recovery operations. The company also served as the general partner for limited partnerships that were formed for the purpose of raising money to search for and locate shipwrecks. The company is based in Tampa, Florida.

About EuroDry

Eurodry Ltd. engages in the provision of ocean-going transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks such as iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks , which includes bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. The company was founded on January 8, 2018 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

