RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The energy company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.11), Yahoo Finance reports. RGC Resources had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 10.40%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:RGCO traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.76. The company had a trading volume of 17,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,230. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. RGC Resources has a 12-month low of $21.32 and a 12-month high of $26.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of -0.42.

Get RGC Resources alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RGCO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised RGC Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised RGC Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGCO. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of RGC Resources by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,751 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in RGC Resources in the third quarter worth $245,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in RGC Resources by 5.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,122 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of RGC Resources by 84.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,795 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter.

RGC Resources Company Profile

RGC Resources, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the distribution and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers in Virginia through its operating subsidiaries. The firm operates through the following segments: Gas Utility, Investment in Affiliates, and Parent and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RGC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RGC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.