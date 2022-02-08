Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.57 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) will report earnings per share of ($0.57) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rite Aid’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.40) and the lowest is ($0.73). Rite Aid posted earnings per share of ($0.78) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Rite Aid will report full year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.53) to ($0.27). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to $0.52. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Rite Aid.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.33. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a negative return on equity of 6.31%. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Rite Aid from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

In other Rite Aid news, CEO Heyward R. Donigan acquired 14,350 shares of Rite Aid stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.93 per share, for a total transaction of $199,895.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RAD. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Rite Aid in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Rite Aid in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Rite Aid in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Rite Aid in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Rite Aid in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 57.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RAD traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.96. The stock had a trading volume of 75,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,519,459. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74. Rite Aid has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $28.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.43 and a 200 day moving average of $14.09. The company has a market cap of $611.37 million, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Rite Aid Company Profile

Rite Aid Corp. engages in the ownership and management of retail drug stores. It operates through following segments: Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment includes branded and generic prescription drugs, health and beauty aids, personal care products, and walk-in retail clinics.

