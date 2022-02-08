RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (RIV) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 10th

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th.
RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 9.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
NYSE RIV opened at $16.47 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.35 and its 200 day moving average is $17.20. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.86 and a fifty-two week high of $18.75.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 6.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund in the third quarter valued at about $392,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 22.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,051,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,315,000 after acquiring an additional 195,857 shares in the last quarter.
About RiverNorth Opportunities Fund
RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.
