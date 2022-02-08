RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (RIV) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 10th

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 9.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Get RiverNorth Opportunities Fund alerts:

NYSE RIV opened at $16.47 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.35 and its 200 day moving average is $17.20. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.86 and a fifty-two week high of $18.75.

In related news, insider Stephen Andrew O’neill bought 16,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $278,323.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have purchased 21,901 shares of company stock worth $358,856 over the last quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 6.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund in the third quarter valued at about $392,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 22.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,051,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,315,000 after acquiring an additional 195,857 shares in the last quarter.

About RiverNorth Opportunities Fund

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.