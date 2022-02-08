Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 168 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,616 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Waters were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Waters in the first quarter valued at about $1,744,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Waters by 13.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Waters in the second quarter valued at about $272,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Waters by 7.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 289,960 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $100,211,000 after buying an additional 20,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Waters by 30.3% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Waters alerts:

Shares of WAT stock opened at $325.88 on Tuesday. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $258.91 and a 1 year high of $428.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $340.33 and its 200-day moving average is $364.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.20. Waters had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 271.71%. The company had revenue of $836.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.65 earnings per share. Waters’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $369.67.

In related news, Director Edward Conard sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.01, for a total transaction of $1,344,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Waters

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.