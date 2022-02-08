Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires New Stake in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,651 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Rapid7 by 195.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 170,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,619,000 after buying an additional 112,677 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Rapid7 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Rapid7 by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Rapid7 by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rapid7 by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,044,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $477,384,000 after purchasing an additional 265,972 shares in the last quarter. 99.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPD opened at $96.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.38. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.20 and a beta of 1.34. Rapid7, Inc. has a one year low of $72.02 and a one year high of $145.00.

RPD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $141.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rapid7 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.80.

In other news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 9,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total transaction of $1,079,952.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 6,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total transaction of $855,080.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,821 shares of company stock valued at $2,613,883 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

