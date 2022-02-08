Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 2,121.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,821 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown during the third quarter valued at $3,848,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Brown & Brown by 112,085.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 44,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 44,834 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Brown & Brown by 34.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 632,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,083,000 after acquiring an additional 162,105 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Brown & Brown by 407.7% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 50,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 40,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Brown & Brown by 4.9% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $61.53 per share, with a total value of $123,060.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on BRO. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Brown & Brown from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.11.

NYSE BRO opened at $67.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.02. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.91 and a twelve month high of $70.75.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 19.24%. The firm had revenue of $738.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.1025 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is presently 19.81%.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

