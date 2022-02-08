Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stake in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) by 65.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in SJW Group were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SJW Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of SJW Group during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of SJW Group by 82.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of SJW Group during the second quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of SJW Group by 15.9% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SJW Group alerts:

In other news, Director Katharine Armstrong sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total transaction of $136,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SJW. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of SJW Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SJW Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of SJW Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of SJW Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SJW Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

SJW Group stock opened at $66.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.14 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. SJW Group has a 1-year low of $58.01 and a 1-year high of $73.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This is an increase from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.34%.

SJW Group Profile

SJW Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SJW Group (NYSE:SJW).

Receive News & Ratings for SJW Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJW Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.