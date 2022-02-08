Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $528,000 Position in GoHealth, Inc. (NYSE:GOCO)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in GoHealth, Inc. (NYSE:GOCO) by 320.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 105,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in GoHealth were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of GoHealth by 1,599.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 28,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 27,272 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoHealth in the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoHealth in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of GoHealth by 111.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 304,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 160,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in GoHealth by 254.5% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 28,030 shares in the last quarter. 29.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays downgraded GoHealth from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded GoHealth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America cut shares of GoHealth from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of GoHealth from $13.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GoHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.44.

In related news, CEO Clinton P. Jones acquired 530,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.66 per share, with a total value of $1,939,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 33.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:GOCO opened at $2.29 on Tuesday. GoHealth, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.23 and a 1 year high of $15.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $734.42 million, a PE ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 1.05.

GoHealth (NYSE:GOCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.09). GoHealth had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 0.16%. The business had revenue of $211.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that GoHealth, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GoHealth Company Profile

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

