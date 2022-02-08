Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $577,000 Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,616 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Waters were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Waters during the first quarter worth approximately $1,744,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Waters by 13.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waters during the second quarter worth approximately $272,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Waters by 7.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 289,960 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $100,211,000 after purchasing an additional 20,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Waters by 30.3% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Edward Conard sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.01, for a total transaction of $1,344,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

WAT opened at $325.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $340.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $364.07. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $258.91 and a fifty-two week high of $428.22.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $836.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.40 million. Waters had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 271.71%. Waters’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 11 EPS for the current year.

Separately, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $369.67.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

