Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 9,475 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 386.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,475 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 8,152 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 290.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 54,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 40,207 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

In related news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 3,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $199,803.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 31,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $1,930,620.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,276 shares of company stock worth $5,465,279 over the last 90 days. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KNX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $77.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Stifel Europe boosted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.77.

Shares of NYSE:KNX opened at $54.92 on Tuesday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.24 and a fifty-two week high of $62.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.28 and its 200 day moving average is $54.74. The company has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.18. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is currently 9.01%.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.