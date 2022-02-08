Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Takes $525,000 Position in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,651 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Rapid7 by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in Rapid7 by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Rapid7 by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. lifted its position in Rapid7 by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 12,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 99.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on RPD. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $157.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $162.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.80.

In related news, insider Christina Luconi sold 4,927 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.63, for a total value of $648,541.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 6,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total transaction of $855,080.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,821 shares of company stock worth $2,613,883. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of RPD opened at $96.88 on Tuesday. Rapid7, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.02 and a 52 week high of $145.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.20 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.38.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.