Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is an emerging, clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on developing first-in-class gene therapy treatment options for rare, undertreated diseases. Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Inotek Pharmaceuticals Corporation, is based in LEXINGTON, United States. “

RCKT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Lifesci Capital reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, Chardan Capital increased their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.25.

Shares of NASDAQ RCKT opened at $17.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 17.36 and a current ratio of 17.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.68. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $14.57 and a 1 year high of $67.48.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 2,708.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $90,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 449.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.

