Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Banco Santander (BME:SAN) a €3.40 Price Target

Banco Santander (BME:SAN) has been given a €3.40 ($3.91) price target by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.90 ($4.48) price target on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €3.50 ($4.02) price target on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €3.30 ($3.79) target price on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €3.80 ($4.37) target price on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays set a €4.50 ($5.17) target price on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €3.82 ($4.39).

Banco Santander has a 12 month low of €5.27 ($6.06) and a 12 month high of €6.25 ($7.18).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

