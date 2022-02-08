Royal Mail (LON:RMG) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

Royal Mail (LON:RMG)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Barclays in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 429 ($5.80) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 2.79% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RMG. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 625 ($8.45) target price on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.52) price target on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 680 ($9.20) target price on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Royal Mail from GBX 777 ($10.51) to GBX 768 ($10.39) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Liberum Capital decreased their target price on Royal Mail from GBX 560 ($7.57) to GBX 470 ($6.36) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 676.73 ($9.15).

LON:RMG opened at GBX 441.30 ($5.97) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.31. Royal Mail has a fifty-two week low of GBX 403.89 ($5.46) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 613.80 ($8.30). The company has a market cap of £4.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 488.29 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 483.05.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

