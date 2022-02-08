Royalty Pharma (RPRX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 15th. Analysts expect Royalty Pharma to post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.52). Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 34.25% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $587.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect Royalty Pharma to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ RPRX opened at $40.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.82. Royalty Pharma has a 52-week low of $34.86 and a 52-week high of $50.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.16, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 10.88, a current ratio of 10.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.71%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RPRX. Zacks Investment Research cut Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup upgraded Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

In related news, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 165,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $7,030,466.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 109,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $4,400,904.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 287,865 shares of company stock worth $11,959,226 over the last quarter. Insiders own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Royalty Pharma stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,794,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,675,799 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 8.37% of Royalty Pharma worth $2,082,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 42.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

