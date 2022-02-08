RPS Group (LON:RPS) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $118.29

RPS Group plc (LON:RPS) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 118.29 ($1.60) and traded as low as GBX 105 ($1.42). RPS Group shares last traded at GBX 105.40 ($1.43), with a volume of 368,553 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RPS shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 145 ($1.96) price target on shares of RPS Group in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Peel Hunt increased their price target on RPS Group from GBX 121 ($1.64) to GBX 138 ($1.87) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.89) price target on shares of RPS Group in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt increased their target price on RPS Group from GBX 121 ($1.64) to GBX 138 ($1.87) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.23, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 119.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 118.29. The company has a market cap of £292.50 million and a P/E ratio of 50.19.

RPS Group Plc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, Norway, the Netherlands, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. It offers services in the areas of project and program management; design and development; water; environment; advisory and management consulting; exploration and development; planning and approvals; health, safety, and risk; oceans and coastal; laboratories; training and communication; and creative services.

