Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its holdings in shares of Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 22,307 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.11% of Ryerson worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RYI. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Ryerson by 146.6% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 7,476 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Ryerson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Ryerson by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 110,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 12,758 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryerson by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 270,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 10,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Towle & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ryerson by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,534,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,402,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

RYI stock opened at $21.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $809.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.23. Ryerson Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $12.24 and a 52 week high of $30.05.

About Ryerson

Ryerson Holding Corp. engages in the processing and distribution of industrial metals. It processes and distributes products in stainless steel, aluminum carbon steel and alloy steels and a limited line of nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms. The firm serves end-markets including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment and electrical machinery; and also offers value-added processing and fabrication services such as sawing, slitting, blanking, cutting to length, leveling, flame cutting, laser cutting, edge trimming, edge rolling, roll forming, tube manufacturing, polishing, shearing, forming, stamping, punching, rolling shell plate to radius.

