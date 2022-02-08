S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR) Insider Paul Roy Buys 80,000 Shares of Stock

S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR) insider Paul Roy acquired 80,000 shares of S4 Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 506 ($6.84) per share, with a total value of £404,800 ($547,396.89).

SFOR opened at GBX 522 ($7.06) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 556.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 673.60. The company has a market capitalization of £2.90 billion and a P/E ratio of -116.00. S4 Capital plc has a 52 week low of GBX 405 ($5.48) and a 52 week high of GBX 878 ($11.87). The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.92.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 950 ($12.85) price target on shares of S4 Capital in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($16.23) target price on shares of S4 Capital in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays upgraded S4 Capital to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 800 ($10.82) to GBX 730 ($9.87) in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.85) target price on shares of S4 Capital in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S4 Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 863.33 ($11.67).

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Content Practice and Data & Digital Media Practice segments. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

