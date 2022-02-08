Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,393 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $3,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SBRA. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 362,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,331,000 after purchasing an additional 10,318 shares in the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the third quarter worth $166,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,502,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,282,000 after purchasing an additional 62,503 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 174.7% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 18,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 69.1% during the third quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 22,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 9,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Harold W. Jr. Andrews sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $1,490,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ SBRA opened at $12.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.31 and a 1 year high of $19.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.36 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.35%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -545.45%.

SBRA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.88.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

