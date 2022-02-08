Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that owns and invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry. The trust owns nursing homes, rehabilitation centers, assisted living facilities, and independent living centers. It leases properties to tenants and operators throughout the United States. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. is based in Irvine, California. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on SBRA. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.88.

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $12.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.47. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 52 week low of $12.31 and a 52 week high of $19.01. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.36 and a beta of 1.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is -545.45%.

In other news, CFO Harold W. Jr. Andrews sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $1,490,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,868,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $616,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,809 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 25.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,381,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476,213 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,688,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,138,000 after purchasing an additional 285,797 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 5.8% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,269,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,568,000 after buying an additional 288,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,608,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,876,000 after buying an additional 102,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

