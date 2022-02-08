salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff Sells 2,300 Shares

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.24, for a total value of $501,952.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total value of $522,100.00.

On Monday, January 31st, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.02, for a total value of $526,746.00.

On Friday, January 28th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.89, for a total value of $501,147.00.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.72, for a total value of $496,156.00.

On Thursday, January 20th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.42, for a total value of $525,366.00.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $523,388.00.

On Friday, January 14th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.18, for a total value of $529,414.00.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.96, for a total value of $547,308.00.

On Monday, January 10th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.04, for a total value of $515,292.00.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.45, for a total value of $534,635.00.

CRM opened at $216.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $242.03 and its 200-day moving average is $262.60. The stock has a market cap of $213.72 billion, a PE ratio of 119.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $201.51 and a twelve month high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $370.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.74.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 761.5% during the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 589.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

