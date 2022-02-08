Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) EVP Todd J. Rubino Sells 1,000 Shares

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) EVP Todd J. Rubino sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $56,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of SAL stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.67. 3,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,942. Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.32 and a fifty-two week high of $59.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $162.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.82.

Get Salisbury Bancorp alerts:

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12. Salisbury Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 29.31%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Salisbury Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Salisbury Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.60%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Salisbury Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 29th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,124,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,346,000 after buying an additional 3,617 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $465,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.08% of the company’s stock.

About Salisbury Bancorp

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. Its products include checking accounts, savings and mortgage market accounts, mortgage loans, health savings account, and retirement account.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Salisbury Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salisbury Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.