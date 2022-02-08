Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Price Target Cut to $19.50

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) had its target price decreased by DA Davidson from $22.00 to $19.50 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sally Beauty from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Sally Beauty from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.70.

Shares of SBH opened at $16.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.08. Sally Beauty has a twelve month low of $14.48 and a twelve month high of $25.66.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 148.76% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $980.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Susan R. Mulder sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $52,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan R. Mulder sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $100,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,401 shares of company stock worth $319,171. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Sally Beauty by 43.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 65.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,768 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 24.8% during the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 5,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the Sally Beauty Supply (SBS) and Beauty Systems Group (BSG) segments. The SBS segment offers domestic and international chain of retail stores and a consumer-facing e-commerce website that offers professional beauty supplies to both salon professionals and retail customers primarily in North America, Puerto Rico, and parts of Europe and South America.

