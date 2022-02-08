Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Sampo Oyj in a report on Tuesday. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock.

SAXPY traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.02. 56,021 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,331. The stock has a market cap of $27.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08 and a beta of 1.16. Sampo Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $21.35 and a fifty-two week high of $27.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.26.

Sampo Oyj engages in the administration of insurance subsidiaries and management of investment portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Life Insurance and Holding Business. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

