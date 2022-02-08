Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “underweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Shares of SAXPY opened at $25.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.08 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.26. Sampo Oyj has a 12-month low of $21.35 and a 12-month high of $27.35.
Sampo Oyj Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sampo Oyj (SAXPY)
- Jabil Circuits Stock is a Resilient Electronics Play
- Tyson Foods Flies To New Highs
- 3 Stocks for Bargain Hunters to Buy Now
- 3 Best Sports Betting Stocks in Light of Next Week’s Super Bowl
- MarketBeat Podcast – Stocks Not to Invest In with Will Rhind
Receive News & Ratings for Sampo Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sampo Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.