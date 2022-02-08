Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) Receives $53.33 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.33.

SANM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Sanmina in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Sanmina from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

SANM stock opened at $38.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.30. Sanmina has a one year low of $34.11 and a one year high of $43.63.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 13.04%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sanmina will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 3,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total value of $154,121.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,962,160 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $271,246,000 after buying an additional 173,041 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 9.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,722,868 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $143,479,000 after buying an additional 310,760 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 18.0% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,543,509 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $59,487,000 after buying an additional 235,372 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sanmina by 3.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,141,358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $44,467,000 after purchasing an additional 38,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Sanmina by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 797,185 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,723,000 after purchasing an additional 6,681 shares in the last quarter. 94.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

