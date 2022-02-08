SAP (NYSE:SAP) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SAP (NYSE:SAP) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.980-$7.980 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.950. The company issued revenue guidance of $32.95 billion-$32.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $31.35 billion.SAP also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $2.130-$2.130 EPS.

Shares of SAP stock traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.69. 711,274 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,088,545. The company has a market capitalization of $154.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. SAP has a fifty-two week low of $119.04 and a fifty-two week high of $151.48.

SAP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on SAP from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer cut SAP from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on SAP from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on SAP from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SAP presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $116.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SAP stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 478,867 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,654 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in SAP were worth $67,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 4.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SAP

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

