SAP (NYSE:SAP) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SAP (NYSE:SAP) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.980-$7.980 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.950. The company issued revenue guidance of $32.95 billion-$32.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $31.35 billion.SAP also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $2.130-$2.130 EPS.
Shares of SAP stock traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.69. 711,274 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,088,545. The company has a market capitalization of $154.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. SAP has a fifty-two week low of $119.04 and a fifty-two week high of $151.48.
SAP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on SAP from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer cut SAP from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on SAP from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on SAP from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SAP presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $116.00.
About SAP
SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SAP (SAP)
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc Is Building A Better Investment
- Tyson Foods Flies To New Highs
- Jabil Circuits Stock is a Resilient Electronics Play
- 3 Stocks for Bargain Hunters to Buy Now
- 3 Best Sports Betting Stocks in Light of Next Week’s Super Bowl
Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.