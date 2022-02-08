Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Stock Holdings Lowered by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $2,524,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 12.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 403,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,391,000 after purchasing an additional 9,361 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 19.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $148.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.43.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, insider Louise Rodino-Klapac bought 3,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.33 per share, for a total transaction of $299,867.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Douglas S. Ingram bought 25,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.94 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,578.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SRPT stock opened at $75.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $61.31 and a one year high of $101.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of -12.41 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.04.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

