Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC Acquires New Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,000. Lam Research accounts for about 3.2% of Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi purchased a new position in Lam Research during the second quarter worth approximately $625,747,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Lam Research by 99.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,554,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $889,524,000 after purchasing an additional 775,700 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 63.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,744,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $992,770,000 after purchasing an additional 677,746 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter worth approximately $351,163,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the second quarter worth approximately $377,027,000. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LRCX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $583.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $680.00 to $777.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $597.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $765.00 to $760.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $719.30.

Lam Research stock opened at $571.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $665.99 and its 200-day moving average is $622.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.13. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $501.67 and a 1 year high of $731.85. The company has a market cap of $79.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.23.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.51 by $0.02. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 78.38%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 32.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 18.69%.

In related news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total value of $413,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 11,329 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $7,647,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,603 shares of company stock worth $21,642,325. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

