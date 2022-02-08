Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC Acquires Shares of 10,000 Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000. Marathon Digital makes up approximately 0.9% of Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 93.3% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Digital during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Marathon Digital during the third quarter worth about $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Marathon Digital by 2,490.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Marathon Digital by 56.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Merrick D. Okamoto sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total value of $3,084,987.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

MARA stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.70. 23,064 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,218,038. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.43 and a beta of 4.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.14. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.32 and a 12 month high of $83.45.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $51.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.05 million. Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 57.03% and a positive return on equity of 14.02%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MARA. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $92.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Digital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.29.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

