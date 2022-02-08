Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC Takes $128,000 Position in Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX)

Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC owned 0.05% of Leap Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 900.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Leap Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Leap Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Leap Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Leap Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LPTX traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,264,766. The company has a market capitalization of $187.23 million, a PE ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.41. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $4.17.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). Leap Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,433.93% and a negative return on equity of 63.02%. The company had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.38 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Leap Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LPTX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Leap Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Leap Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Leap Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.95.

Leap Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel therapies designed to treat patients with cancer. Its clinical stage programs are DKN-01, which is a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, or DKK1 and TRX518, which is a monoclonal antibody targeting the glucocorticoid-induced tumor necrosis factor-related receptor, or GITR.

