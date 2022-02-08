Scala Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (XLA)

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. Scala has a market capitalization of $967,843.03 and approximately $2,192.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Scala has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar. One Scala coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002325 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.28 or 0.00049445 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,044.97 or 0.07075499 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,952.70 or 0.99807912 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00052362 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.57 or 0.00054770 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00006331 BTC.

Scala’s total supply is 14,002,198,968 coins and its circulating supply is 10,202,198,968 coins. The official message board for Scala is medium.com/scala-network . Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scala’s official website is scalaproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scala should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Scala using one of the exchanges listed above.

