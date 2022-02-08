Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $132.33.

SBGSY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schneider Electric S.E. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

SBGSY stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.58. 416,002 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,654. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.85 and its 200-day moving average is $35.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 12 month low of $29.01 and a 12 month high of $40.45.

Schneider Electric SE engages in the digital transformation of energy management and automation. It operates through the following segments: Energy Management; Industrial Automation; and Central Functions and Digital Costs. The Energy Management segment leverages a complete end-to-end technology offering enabled by EcoStruxure.

