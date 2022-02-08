Schroder Investment Management Group Buys New Position in Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO)

Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 55,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,081,000. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.06% of Victoria’s Secret at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VSCO. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Victoria's Secret alerts:

NYSE VSCO opened at $59.24 on Tuesday. Victoria’s Secret has a fifty-two week low of $45.65 and a fifty-two week high of $76.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VSCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on Victoria’s Secret from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 target price (down previously from $76.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a report on Monday, December 27th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Victoria’s Secret from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

In other news, CEO Gregory Unis sold 6,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total transaction of $363,556.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Sheehan sold 1,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $59,707.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About Victoria’s Secret

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.