Schroder Investment Management Group Has $2.88 Million Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,621 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Allstate were worth $2,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 139,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 11,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 117,603.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 36,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after acquiring an additional 36,457 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 56,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,321,000 after acquiring an additional 6,190 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

ALL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Allstate from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.67.

ALL opened at $124.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.22 and a 200 day moving average of $123.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.43. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.55 and a fifty-two week high of $140.00.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 16.60%. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.87 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 63.53%.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

