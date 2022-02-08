Schroder Investment Management Group Has $3.59 Million Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 214,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,737 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $3,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the second quarter worth $36,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 73.1% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,622 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $17.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.77. The company has a market capitalization of $39.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.93. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.22 and a twelve month high of $19.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 138.46%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KMI. Wolfe Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.17.

In related news, Director Robert F. Vagt acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.34 per share, for a total transaction of $98,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

