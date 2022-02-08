Schroder Investment Management Group Trims Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,411 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $3,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 15.8% in the third quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,175,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 8.6% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,161,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,869,000 after purchasing an additional 91,815 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 7.8% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 16,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 226.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 73,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,736,000 after purchasing an additional 50,634 shares during the period. 75.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

O stock opened at $68.04 on Tuesday. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $58.27 and a 52 week high of $74.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a feb 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 234.92%.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

