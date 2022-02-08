Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Shares Sold by Optimal Asset Management Inc.

Optimal Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 48.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,473 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHR. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 46.3% in the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 649.0% in the second quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at about $100,000.

Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $54.77 on Tuesday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $54.71 and a 12-month high of $57.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.76.

