Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Bought by Grant Street Asset Management Inc.

Grant Street Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 501.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,890 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises 0.6% of Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHB. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHB stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $105.26. The company had a trading volume of 554 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,606. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.28 and its 200 day moving average is $108.82. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.75 and a fifty-two week high of $114.19.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.