Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE) Trading 7% Higher

Science 37 Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SNCE)’s share price traded up 7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.81 and last traded at $8.81. 1,390 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 132,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.23.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Science 37 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Science 37 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Science 37 from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Science 37 in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.45.

Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($3.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($5.54) by $2.26. The company had revenue of $14.24 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Science 37 stock. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Science 37 Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SNCE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 90,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,000. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.08% of Science 37 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Science 37

Science 37 Inc provides operating system for agile clinical trials. Science 37 Inc, formerly known as LifeSci Acquisition II Corp., is based in LOS ANGELES.

