Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Chesapeake Energy Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CHK)

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) – Seaport Res Ptn raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chesapeake Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $8.48 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $8.47. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Chesapeake Energy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.99 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.20 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Monday, December 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.89.

NASDAQ CHK opened at $66.79 on Monday. Chesapeake Energy has a 12 month low of $40.00 and a 12 month high of $73.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.94.

Chesapeake Energy announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Algebris UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

