Seaport Res Ptn Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) – Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Minerals Technologies in a report issued on Monday, February 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.32. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Minerals Technologies’ Q1 2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.78 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. CL King lowered their price objective on shares of Minerals Technologies from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday.

MTX stock opened at $68.56 on Tuesday. Minerals Technologies has a 52 week low of $64.59 and a 52 week high of $88.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.40.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 11.09%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.12%.

In other Minerals Technologies news, SVP Thomas J. Meek sold 16,814 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $1,194,634.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dj Monagle III sold 8,600 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total transaction of $638,894.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,754 shares of company stock worth $2,510,492 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTX. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 426,500.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 8,530 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $843,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 326,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,707,000 after acquiring an additional 64,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 8,155 shares during the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.