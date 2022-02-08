Secret Achieves Market Capitalization of $932.24 Million (SCRT)

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 8th. Over the last week, Secret has traded up 13.7% against the US dollar. Secret has a total market cap of $932.24 million and approximately $37.56 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Secret coin can now be purchased for $6.22 or 0.00014392 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $111.80 or 0.00258582 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00006186 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000934 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00017629 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000165 BTC.

About Secret

Secret (SCRT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 149,815,729 coins. Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Secret is scrt.network . The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Secret Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars.

